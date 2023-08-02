City of Wayne warns residents about elevated levels of lead in water

Water from nine homes surveyed recently in the city of Wayne contained elevated levels of lead, prompting the city to issue an advisory warning residents about potential exposure to the heavy metal.

The Wayne Department of Public Works sampled 60 homes as part of its latest round of tap water testing for lead and copper, the city announced on July 21. Water from more than 10% of the homes had results over 15 parts per billion, which is considered the "action level" for lead.

As a result, Wayne is alerting the public to the findings, will continue sampling 60 sites every six months and will pursue replacement of lead service lines. There are about 400 customers in Wayne with lead service lines, about 6.75% of the city's 5,950 customers.

This is the second time Wayne tap water sampling has exceeded lead level standards since 2021, Wayne County Health Director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed said. The health department is distributing water filters to Wayne residents who are pregnant, have children in the home or are eligible for Medicaid, the health care program for low to moderate income residents.

"It is a reminder that unfortunately, in too many communities, there is still lead in service lines," El-Sayed said. "The main thing I'm hoping folks understand is that for pregnant people or children, we recommend people only drink tap water if it's been run through a lead filter and that's why we're passing those filters out."

There is no safe level of lead in drinking water.

Lead can get into drinking water if water contacts lead pipes, solder or fixtures. Water that sits in pipes may contain more lead. Wayne officials recommend residents run their taps before using water for drinking or cooking if the water hasn't been used for several hours.

To reduce exposure to lead in drinking water, Wayne officials recommend:

For those without a lead service line, run cold water between 30 seconds and two minutes.

For those with a lead service line, run the cold water for five minutes.

Consider using a water filter that is certified to reduce lead.

Do not use hot water to drink, prepare food, cook or prepare baby formula.

Do not boil water. It does not reduce lead.

Clean the faucet aerator to remove debris.

The city of Wayne also is offering free certified lead-reducing filters and cartridges to households with children or pregnant people, or where a household member is enrolled in Medicaid or WIC, or if the household cannot afford a filter.

Filters are available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the City of Wayne Department of Public Works, 35200 Forest Ave. in Wayne. The department can be reached at 734-721-8600.

The Wayne County Health Department can provide blood-lead level testing for children. Appointments can be scheduled at 866-610-3885.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com