Dearborn settles with scrapyard over 'fugitive' dust; company to invest $1M in upgrades

The city of Dearborn has reached a settlement with a local scrapyard over excessive air pollution concerns, prompting the company to invest more than $1 million in efforts to control dust emissions by December 2024.

Pro-V Enterprises LLC has agreed to create a comprehensive plan to upgrade its operations and control fugitive dust emissions in response to the city's claims that dirt, dust and sediment posed serious public health and environmental hazards to its residents, according to a news release issued by Dearborn officials this week. The company, located at 4401 Wyoming Street near Interstate 94, had been in violation of Dearborn's fugitive dust ordinance, city officials said.

"Residents in neighborhoods surrounding industry have historically experienced its worst effects. Today's settlement with Pro-V Enterprises, LLC is a step towards holding corporations accountable for the harm caused to public health and the environment in our community," said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud in a statement Monday. "Such business practices will not be tolerated within Dearborn."

Fugitive dust, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, can aggravate asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Pro-V has also agreed to install dust suppression systems, perform regular road cleaning, implement employee training and add concrete to the scrap yard area, giving trucks a stable platform to minimize dust generation from their beds, the city said.

"This action underscores our unwavering dedication to prioritizing the health and wellbeing of Dearborn residents and is yet another example of this administration's public health approach in actions," said Ali Abazeed, Dearborn's chief public health officer and director of public health, in a statement.

The move comes after a preliminary injunction filed by the city in mid-April sought Wayne County Circuit to order Pro-V Enterprises to seize its operations until steps were taken to mitigate environmental and public health effects, according to the release.

Pro-V Enterprises declined a request for comment on Thursday.

The company, according to city officials, has agreed to complete improvements by December 31, 2024.

"This is a win for all the families in the Southend and broader community who continue to advocate for better environmental conditions across the city," Hammoud said.

