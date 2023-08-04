Dearborn mayor pushes back against littering, trash dumping in city

One person's trash will remain exactly that after Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud returned it to them after they dumped it in a park.

Hammoud wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that he was pulled away from dinner with his family because of the problem, which the unnamed person apparently does nightly.

"This is unacceptable," Hammoud wrote. "This invites rats. This is disrespectful to the whole neighborhood."

Hammoud said he picked up the trash and returned it to the culprit's door. The person got a citation and a message that further dumping "would not be tolerated," according to the mayor's post.

"I do not enjoy doing this, but our city deserves better," he wrote. "Thank you to those who came forward."

On the post was a screengrab from the @Dearborn account on Instagram, an account that posts local news and more for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The caption alleged the person's cans were clean and empty and that they had instead dumped their trash at the park because they didn't want to get their cans dirty.

Just a few days prior, Hammoud had posted that people were leaving "an absolute mess" at Levagood Park on Denwood Street. In a nearly five-minute video about the mess, he called it "unacceptable" that people would leave trash out despite the myriad garbage cans available for people to put their trash in.

"We need the community to help us out," he said in the video, adding that he had no problem having park managers approach those leaving messes or even doing it himself. "The city is doing its part. In order to maintain our parks, to maintain our streets, to maintain our city, it's got to be a collective effort."

Hammoud, who in 2021 became Dearborn's first Arab American and Muslim mayor, said in the video that he keeps several pickers in his car alongside "loads of garbage bags" to help clean up trash, but he said that it wasn't the role of the mayor to clean up the trash.

He was joined by Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, who helped to translate the message into Arabic.

The mayor has been posting pictures of trash around the city for several weeks, arguing it is not a lack of resources but a lack of respect from people who don't care enough to put their trash where it belongs.

The city recently launched a clean streets campaign, dedicated to picking up garbage, sweeping the streets and more.

"Together, let's tackle this issue head-on and build a more beautiful Dearborn," Hammoud wrote in July.