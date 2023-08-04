Taylor School District superintendent resigns

The superintendent of the Taylor School District has unexpectedly resigned, according to the leader of the school board.

In a letter to the district this week, Board of Education President Kyle Wright said Griff Mills, who joined the district in November 2020, gave the board a "voluntary resignation request." The board approved it.

It is not clear why Mills resigned. As of Friday evening, he was still listed on the district's website as the superintendent. Mills could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

Wright, reached via email on Friday, was unable to offer additional comment.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for everything Mr. Mills has contributed to our school district during his tenure," Wright wrote. "His dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to the success of our students and staff have made a lasting impact on the Taylor School District community."

The board appointed Michael Wegher to an interim role starting Aug. 21, Wright wrote, subject to final negotiations.

Meanwhile, Wright said assistant superintendents Jacob Anastasoff and Cynthia Nickel would be responsible for the district's daily operations.

"During this time of transition, Mr. Wegher will work closely with the Board and the Taylor School District community to maintain our commitment to excellence in education," Wright's letter continued. "Our focus remains fixed on the academic growth and well-being of our students, and we are optimistic about the positive impact Mr. Wegher will have on the Taylor School District."

Taylor is not the only school district to lose a superintendent recently.

This week, Robert Shaner, the embattled superintendent of Rochester Community Schools, also resigned.