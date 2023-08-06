Dearborn residents embrace Homecoming back at Ford Field Park

Dearborn — "Homecoming is coming home!" organizers declared before the 42nd annual event returned this year to Ford Field Park.

The festival features carnival rides, cultural programming, musical performances, a fireworks show, food truck corridor, kid-friendly entertainment tent and booths for some of Dearborn's nonprofit organizations and businesses.

Event organizers said the three-day festival saw record numbers of about 10,000 people.

"The community is really gathering around the fact that homecoming is coming home to Ford Field Park," said Katie Doyal, the city's spokesperson.

Due to flooding, the festival was at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center on Michigan Avenue in 2022.

"This year because of great efforts on the part of the city's Department of Public Works other departments across the city, and really the support of the community, we're back home at Ford Field Park for homecoming this year," Doyal said. "The process of bringing it back to Ford Field involved an extensive log jam remediating and mitigation process in the Rouge (River)."

Other new features included the return of the fan-favorite corn give-away, hosted by the Dearborn Firefighter Burn Drive. Festival participants could get a free buttered corn on the cob and buy cobs as a donation to the Dearborn charity.

The "Cultural Pavilion" also was new this year, with Polish and Arab foods as well as nonprofit organizations and entertainment.

"We're really glad to be able to continue the tradition," Doyal said. "Homecoming has traditionally been a weekend built around reunions for alumni of Dearborn Public Schools and Dearborn area schools, so traditionally folks ... have gathered over this weekend to reconnect with their classmates."

Alumni from Dearborn Public Schools, including Fordson High School and Lowrey middle school; St. Alphonsus; and Dearborn-based schools could reconnect with classmates in the reunion tent Sunday.

Hala Nasserdine, an alum of Riverside Academy in Dearborn, said she's been coming to the homecoming since she was a child and now brought her two daughters with her Sunday.

"It's such a great experience to see your kids have so much fun like you use to have at these festivals," said Nasserdine, 30.

Nasserdine recorded her daughters, 5-year-old Amelia and 2-year-old Alanya, when they got on stage with the magician who pulled a string out of the 5-year-old's sleeve during a magic act in the children's tent.

Richard Masri and his daughters, Aya, 1, and Jenna, went to the festival two days in a row.

"Yesterday it was so crowded, the girls didn't play enough, so we go back home. And now we came back just because it's not crowded," Masri said.

Children were running around the park on Sunday and getting on rides since the lines were short with the day-long rain and drizzle

Zainab Al-Abidy and her brother, Abdullah, attended for the first-time and got on a high-speed merry-go-round and then a rotating pendulum swing.

"It was so fun. I thought I was going to fall down. It was a like a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Zainab Al-Abidy, 13.

Musical entertainment will conclude on Sunday night featuring a performance by country artist Tenille Arts at 9 p.m.

"This year we really focused on bringing in premiere talent," said Alia Phillips, the city's community relations director.

