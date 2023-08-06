Suspected gunman arrested after standoff, double shooting in Van Buren Township

The Detroit News

A gunman suspected in a fatal shooting Friday and a nonfatal shooting Sunday was arrested after a standoff of more than an hour in Van Buren Township, police said.

Police had issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday for residents of Van Buren Estates on Lohr Road after receiving calls about shots being fired at 12:15 p.m. following a fatal shooting there Friday.

They learned a suspect had barricaded himself in a home at the mobile home park, police said. Officers and detectives, working with the Western Wayne Special Operations Team, including negotiators, talked to the man until he exited a residence.

He was arrested about 1:34 p.m., Van Buren police said on their Facebook page.

Police said they had been working through the weekend at Van Buren Estates "actively investigating the fatal shooting that occurred" Friday.

"It is believed that the subject arrested today was also responsible for Fridays fatal shooting," police said in the social media post.

Sunday's shooting victim was hospitalized in stable condition. The victim's dog was grazed by a bullet and was in stable condition at the Romulus Animal Shelter, police said.

"The Van Buren Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and loved ones during this difficult time," a message on Facebook said.

The message lauded the community's "invaluable support in providing crucial information related to the ongoing investigations."