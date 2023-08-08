Body found on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn; SB lanes closed

Michigan State Police are investigating a body found Tuesday afternoon on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn.The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls around 4:20 p.m. about a female's body "discovered in middle of freeway" near Ford Road, state police said in a statement on Twitter.

Other details were not released.

"The freeway will be closed SB at Warren for the investigation," MSP tweeted.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported all southbound lanes were closed at Ford Road.