Detroit man sentenced to life without parole in fatal shooting of liquor store clerk

Detroit — A 24-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to life without parole after being found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm in connection with a fatal shooting of a store clerk on the city's northwest side in January 2022.

Dvante Antioni Howard was sentenced on one count of felony murder to life without parole, two counts of armed robbery to 25 to 50 years and three counts of felony firearm in Detroit's Third Circuit Court, just two weeks after he was found guilty by a jury, said Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Tuesday, in a news release.

Howard, who was 23 at the time, is accused of fatally shooting Behnam Rasho, 64, of Detroit, a store clerk at Andy's Market near Eight Mile and Greenfield roads, prior to robbing the store and fleeing on January 17, 2022, the prosecutor said.

The shooting occured around 9:16 p.m. in the 20440 block of James Couzens Freeway in Detroit. Upon arrival, police found Rasho inside the liquor store with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, Worthy said.

Howard was arraigned 10 days later on one count of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearm, the prosecutor's office added.

He is also charged in connection with a separate robbery around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021 at a gas station in the 20250 block of James Couzens Freeway. Prosecutors allege Howard produced a handgun, robbed and assaulted a gas station clerk, before fleeing. He was charged with one count of armed robbery causing serious injury, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of felony firearm, Worthy said.

A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 28 before Judge Kevin Cox.

