Hearing reveals new details about the night Zion Foster disappeared

Detroit — In the last text Zion Foster sent her boyfriend, she said she was on her way home from her cousin's house.

Twenty minutes later, her phone had been shut off; it went straight to voicemail when her boyfriend called her.

Zion was never seen again.

She was at her cousin Jaylin Brazier's home before she went missing, she had told her boyfriend and mother, though Brazier denied she was ever there. Police and prosecutors believe Brazier dumped Zion's body in a dumpster in Detroit. Her body has never been found, despite hours of searching a Macomb County landfill where police thought her body might be.

The boyfriend was one of nine people to testify during the first day of Brazier's preliminary exam, where a judge will decide if prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Two days after Zion was last seen, on Jan. 6, 2022, Brazier searched the internet asking what the force of a garbage compactor was and if trash trucks were garbage compactors, an FBI special agent testified. He said Zion's phone was in the area of Brazier's home for several hours the night of Jan. 4, 2022.

Brazier is charged with murder. He was convicted in March 2022 of lying to Eastpointe police about the investigation into Zion's disappearance. He was sentenced to nearly two years to four years in prison and was paroled in January.

The night Zion went missing

Zion's boyfriend said she texted him at 11:16 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022, that she had arrived at Brazier's home, according to text messages prosecutors showed during the preliminary exam. At 12:03 a.m., she said they were going to smoke again and would be leaving before 1 a.m. She texted she was on her way home at 12:59 a.m.

He and Zion had been on the phone "on and off" all day Jan. 4, 2022, he said. They also spoke later that night, where he heard Brazier's voice in the background, he said.

Brazier told police and Zion's mother Ciera Milton that Zion had not been at his house the night she went missing. But Eastpointe Detective Ian Reinhold said the background of a photo Zion sent her boyfriend that night matched Brazier's home.

"Hey I'm really getting fed up with the back and forth with people asking me have I seen zion or if she was over," he texted Milton on Jan. 5, 2022.

He told Milton she could come over and watch his surveillance video to "see with your own eyes that this girl was not over here."

Reinhold walked prosecutors through surveillance videos that show two people entering Milton and Zion's Eastpointe house at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 4. At 1:47 a.m. Jan. 5, 2022, the vehicle parked next door backed into Milton's driveway. One person came out of the house and drove away. Nearly a half hour later, a similar looking car came back and one person got out and walked toward the front door.

In June, Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey said there is compelling evidence that Brazier killed Zion, disposed of her body and "repeatedly obstructed the investigation into her disappearance." Elsey said Brazier walked into Zion’s house, brought her out of the home dead and put her body in the trunk of his car. He disposed of her body in a dumpster, then told an inconsistent and unsupportable series of stories about what happened, Elsey said.

Michigan State Police Sgt. David Yount said his cadaver dog, Jameson, indicated there was evidence of human remains in the trunk of Brazier's car. Upon questioning from Brazier's defense attorney, Brian Brown, Yount said the dog would alert on blood and skin cells, but it wouldn't be able to tell between a living person's blood and a dead person's blood.

Looking for Zion

Milton went to the police Jan. 5 when Zion's boyfriend called her worried because he didn't know where she was. She went to Eastpointe police first, then Detroit police, because Zion's phone's last location had been at a Detroit address.

Milton said she also tried to investigate on her own. She and groups of people searched neighborhoods, looked through abandoned houses and searched dumpsters.

Brazier contacted her first on Jan. 5, 2022 and denied being with Zion. He asked Milton how often Zion told her she was with him and said it was "high key annoying" that she did that. He sent a screenshot of her phone's location and said she hadn't been with him.

"I don't really wanna get involved but if you want me and my girl can go to the address (Zion's phone location showed) and knock on the door," Jaylin texted Milton. "If this isn't like her I'd go straight to the police. (crying emoji) And try to stay positive she's probably ok."

Brazier's defense attorney asked Milton if Zion was spending time with other boys and about Zion's time spent living away from her mom. Milton said Zion wanted to have freedoms that a child couldn't have.

Milton had gone a significant amount of time without seeing Zion twice in 2021. Once she left for two months to stay with a friend, but Milton said she spoke to her daughter and knew where she was staying. The second time was also in 2021, when she stayed with her grandmother for two weeks.