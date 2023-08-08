Residents on edge in Van Buren Township after back-to-back shootings

Myesha Johnson

The Detroit News

Van Buren Township ― Lester Mullin has spent 14 years living near Van Buren Estates, a mobile home community on Lohr Road in Van Buren Township, and has never felt unsafe. He wouldn't even lock his doors at times.

But he's rethinking his appraoch to security after one person was found dead near the development on Friday and then shots were fired again Sunday, forcing residents into lockdown for several hours. A suspect now is in custody.

"You feel like you want to lock your doors," said Mullin.

Residents are on edge after a bizarre chain of events over the weekend. A regional manager for Van Buren Estates, located east of Lohr Road and south of Martz Road, called the situation "a tragic time for the community."

Police officers, meanwhile, were present in the development Monday, with patrol cars parked on Maple Drive parked outside of one mobile home.

Law enforcement officials have offered few details about the fatal shooting that happened Friday, including the age and name of the victim, but Van Buren Public Safety believe the same person was responsible for the shooting who also started fire shots in Van Buren Estates on Sunday. They were called to the development around 12:15 Sunday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers were able to quickly identify the suspect who fled into one unit. A two-hour barricaded situation ensued before the suspect finally was arrested.

The suspect is currently being held at the Van Buren Police Department. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, meanwhile, is still reviewing possible charges, according to Maria Miller, a spokeswoman.

Diane Trosch, a licensed counselor, has lived in Van Buren Estates for 27 years and said the weekend incidents are "pretty shocking."

She didn't even know about the shooting Sunday until the stay-in-place order was issued. She called the incidents disconcerting and wishes management would offer something to let residents talk and process what happened.

"We're rural out here," said Trosch. "It's always quiet so it was shocking."