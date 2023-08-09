Eastpointe man charged in Van Buren Twp. shooting spree that left one dead, one injured

Van Buren Township — An Eastpointe man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman, the shooting of a 47-year-old man and the assault of a 45-year-old man, all of Van Buren Township, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Matthew Torrey Tiggs Jr., 22, of Eastpointe was arraigned in Detroit's 34th District Court on multiple charges of felonious assault, felony in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder and second-degree murder, following a "series of very violent events" over the last two weeks, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in Wednesday news release.

The charges are related to an incident on July 28 when prosecutor allege Tiggs pointed a firearm at an unidentified 45-year-old man in Van Buren Township. Tiggs then barricaded himself in a residence and was eventually apprehended, according to prosecutors,

One week later, on Aug. 4, officials from the Van Buren Township Fire Department were dispatched after receiving reports of a person who'd been shot. A victim was found unresponsive after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the person dead on the scene.

On Sunday, Van Buren Township police officers responded to reports of a shooting and found an unidentified 47-year-old man suffering from gunshots, Worthy said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the prosecutor added.

“It is an understatement to say that these cases are extremely unsettling," Worthy said in a statement. "The defendant allegedly terrorized members of this community in a series of very violent events. We will continue to work hard to bring the victims and their families justice.”

Tiggs' probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23 before Judge Tina Green.

