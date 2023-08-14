Federal safety officials investigating airshow plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash near Ypsilanti during the Thunder Over Michigan airshow on Sunday, federal officials confirmed.

Two pilots ejected from the MiG-23UB fighter plane in mid-air at Willow Run Airport at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday and were rescued from Belleville Lake, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority. The pilots had declared an emergency and ejected immediately, NTSB said. There have been no injuries reported.

NTSB investigators will hold a press conference on the crash at noon Monday. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

NTSB investigations aim to determine probable cause in transportation accidents. In some cases, they recommend changes for regulators, equipment manufacturers, companies or state and local governments to prevent future crashes.

In video footage of the event, two figures can be seen dropping as clouds of black smoke burst from the plane. The airport authority said the jet crashed into unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Van Buren Township.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Thunder Over Michigan airshow, which started at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Just before the show began, the president and CEO of the Yankee Air Museum, Kevin Walsh, said the 55 modern and vintage military planes that make up the show are requested from all over the world. The theme this year was “Greatest of Thunder,” including a performance by the F-22 Raptor Eye.

While distraught, the Yankee Air Museum, which hosts the airshow as the museum's annual fundraiser, declined further to comment on the incident Monday and deferred to the Wayne County Airport Authority.

Randy Wimbley, spokesman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said the FAA informed them they're preparing to handoff the investigation to the NTSB. The FAA does not host news conferences on crashes, he added.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D- Ann Arbor, said she had been in touch with authorities about the crash.

“It appears at this time that both pilots are safe, and there has been no human injury,” Dingell said in a release. “Completing comprehensive physical assessments to ensure everyone’s safety is top priority right now.”

