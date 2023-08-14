Teacher contracts set to expire ahead of school year in Detroit and Grosse Pointe

Union leaders and school officials in Detroit and Grosse Pointe are back at the bargaining table this week trying to hammer out new contracts for educators before school starts in coming weeks.

A two-year contract for the Grosse Pointe Education Association expires at the end of day on Tuesday, said Taryn Loughlin, the union's co-president, while an extension on a three-year contract for the Detroit Federation of Teachers expires on Sunday.

The Grosse Pointe Public School System Board of Education's $103 million annual budget for the new school year included the elimination of 15 teaching positions, which comes in addition to 19 retirements and 34 resignations from members this year, including some who took jobs in other districts, Loughlin said.

Bargaining resumes on Tuesday, Loughlin said, and has been ongoing for months for the 250-member union.

The union is seeking salary increases across the board, more "family-friendly language" to give sick day policies more flexibility and the creation of paid time off hours, which members do not have now.

"We are cautiously optimistic something is going to get done. We have not been offered anything of substance that our teachers will accept," Loughlin said.

The past contract had a 2% increase across the board and a 2% off-schedule bonus, but Loughlin said she cannot disclose what the union is asking for under the new contract.

"I can't say the exact number, but it is a little bit more considering the school budget passed by (Gov.) Whitmer. There is a lot of money coming into education," Loughlin said.

School officials with the Grosse Pointe Public School System told The News on Monday the district continues to bargain in good faith. The first day of school is Sept. 5.

"Today, Tuesday and Wednesday the GPPSS and GPEA bargaining teams will be bargaining with the assistance of a mediator from the State of Michigan," district spokesperson Rebecca Fannon said. "GPPSS is confident that this bargaining will result in a successor agreement with our valued teachers."

Earlier this summer, the district reached agreements with four other unions and non-affiliated employees, which include step advancement and a 2% wage increase for employees at the top of the salary schedule, Fannon said. Last month, GPPSS proposed these same salary increases as part of the collective bargaining process with the GPEA.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Federation of Teachers is anxiously awaiting a new contract for the 2023-24 school year, and its members continue to work via a contract extension through Sunday, said Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins, DFT president.

Detroit Public Schools Community District officials approved a $1.135 billion budget for the new school year that includes about 280 personnel changes. Wilson-Lumpkins said on Monday that negotiations continue for the 4,300-member union.

"We are close and we will be happy soon. We are still in the heat of collective bargaining and we don’t want to go into the weekend but we will," Wilson-Lumpkins said.

At issue are pay raises and working conditions, but Wilson-Lumpkins said she could not be specific.

"There have been some changes made to some positions such as master teachers and we need to outline working conditions. We are working on that language," she said.

Wilson-Lumpkins said she and school officials are at the table every day and that getting a contract done before school starts on Aug. 28 "expresses and demonstrates the value and professionalism" the district has for all of the members.

Wilson-Lumpkins estimated the union has received about 100 retirement notifications this summer, which is a typical number for the state's largest school district.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of DPSCD, said the district has prioritized teacher salary increases over each of the last six years, which has positioned the district to recruit and retain hundreds of teachers and achieve near fully staffed status.

"This year the school board and I made hard decisions, including staff reductions, to free reoccurring revenue to allow for another salary increase next year at levels exceeding previous record high DPSCD teacher salary increases. I am confident that the district and DFT will reach an agreement soon," Vitti said.

