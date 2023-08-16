Detroit police seek help to identify suspects in shooting of officer

Detroit — Detroit police are asking for the community's help to identify three suspects in a shooting Friday morning that left an officer wounded.

The officer is recovering but suspects remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous, police said at a news conference Wednesday. The Police Department released video footage and images of the suspects on the Detroit Rewards TV website. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Police responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, Detroit's ariel gunfire detection system, in the area of Morang Avenue and Whitehill Street on the city's east side at 12:03 a.m. Friday. The officers were directed to an alley, where the suspects had broken into an illegal marijuana facility, said Assistant police Chief Charles Fitzgerald at the news conference.

Three shots were fired in quick succession; one officer was struck in the calf and taken to a local hospital. The injured officer is "doing his absolute best to recover," Fitzgerald said.

Two other officers returned fire at the suspects as they fled west. Police do not believe any of the suspects were shot but said one may have been injured jumping over a fence.

"We believe they live in that area. We believe they're probably still in that area," Fitzgerald said. "I would absolutely consider them armed and dangerous."

Surveillance footage shows the suspects going into the parking area of a funeral home, Fitzgerald said. Police have collected fingerprints and blood samples of the suspects and asked anyone with information to call the Homicide department at (313) 596-2260.

Anonymous reports also can be made at Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

