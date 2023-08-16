Police seek tips on 5 who vandalized Dearborn golf course

Dearborn police are asking the public for help to find five people who damaged the grounds and equipment of a golf course last week.

Officials said the incident happened at about 1 a.m. Friday at the Dearborn Hills Golf Course on Telegraph Road near Michigan Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, the five were caught by surveillance cameras entering the site and then tampering with several golf carts. They then sped on the course in the carts and did donuts on the greens, damaging them, police said.

City officials said they estimate the vandals caused several thousand dollars in damage to the course and the golf carts.

Investigators said they have been able to identify one of the suspects and are looking for him and the others.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-3345.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez