7 charged in Metro Detroit vehicle theft ring

Seven Metro Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the theft of 16 Frond Bronco Raptors worth more than $1.7 million, officials announced Thursday.

The group was arraigned Wednesday in 35th District Court in Plymouth, Canton Township police said in a statement.

Charged were: Dominick Dumont, 19, of Northville; Abdulfattah Hamed, 21, of Van Buren; Julian Lyles, 19, of Detroit; Janisse Moss, 19, of Lincoln Park; Oliaran Pernell, 20, also of Detroit; Samir Rashed, 21, also of Northville; and Migel Santiago, 19, of Troy.

Canton police said they arrested the seven after investigating the theft of multiple vehicles from a Ford Motor Co. lot there in October.

They learned about several other similar thefts in Dearborn and Woodhaven.

Detectives were able to recover 10 of the stolen SUVs in Northville, Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Texas, Arizona and Alaska.

They also said they recovered five other stolen vehicles, an AR pistol and $28,426 in cash suspected to be the proceeds of the sale of other stolen vehicles, officials said in a statement.

The investigation culminated in the arrest Wednesday of the seven suspects by police officers from Canton, Northville Township, Novi, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

Dumont was charged with a count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, and a count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued at $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Prosecutors charged Hamed with a count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued at $20,000 or More. His bond was set at $10,000.

Lyles was charged with a count of conducting a criminal enterprise and eight counts of receiving and concealing stolen property valued at $20,000 or more. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Moss was charged with the same crimes as Dumont and Lyles, but faces 10 counts of receiving and concealing stolen property. Bond was set at $1 million.

Pernell was arraigned on the same charges as Moss and his bond was set at $100,000.

Rashed and Santiago were charged with the same crimes as Pernell, but each faces nine counts of receiving and concealing stolen property instead of 10. Bonds for both were also set at $100,000.

All of the defendants are expected to appear in court next on Aug. 25.

