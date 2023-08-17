Dearborn animal shelter offers $1K reward for info on cat shot with arrow

A Wayne County animal shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a cat found with an arrow through its body.

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn said the city's police department dropped off "Santana" after an arrow was discovered piercing through the feline for 24 hours and collapsing both of its lungs, the shelter said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Shelter officials said the "very, very lucky" cat underwent life-saving surgery to remove the piece, and is now recovering from the procedure until he's ready for adoption.

"In his recovery, we’ve been amazed by how sweet and social Santana is. Our staff and volunteers will continue to take great care of him until he is ready to find his forever home," officials wrote.

Meanwhile, the group seeks tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator, the group said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit at (313) 943-2697.

