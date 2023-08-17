Grosse Pointe teachers' union reaches agreement with district

The Grosse Pointe Public School System and the Grosse Pointe Education Association have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement for the 2023-24 school year, days after its predecessor expired, the school district announced.

The school district and union entered into a tentative agreement and consented to keep the terms confidential until the Michigan Education Association and National Education Association union's bargaining members have ratified the agreement, according to a joint statement early Thursday.

Teachers are expected to report to work Aug. 29, while students' first day of school is set for Sept. 5.

"The parties look forward to continuing their work and commitment to providing our students the best possible educational opportunities," the school system said on Facebook.

The move comes two days after the Grosse Pointe Education Association's two-year contract expired Tuesday. Teachers still worked Wednesday when no resolution was reached during talks, according to Taryn Loughlin, the union's co-president.

The Grosse Pointe Public School System Board of Education's $103 million annual budget for the new school year eliminated 15 teaching positions, which came on top of 19 retirements and 34 resignations from members this year, including some who accepted jobs in other districts, Loughlin said.

The past contract had a 2% increase across the board and a 2% off-schedule bonus, but Loughlin said she could not disclose what the union is asking for under the new contract. She said the request was a little higher because of the record amount of school spending that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law.

Meanwhile, negotiations were underway in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, where an extension on a three-year contract for the 4,300-member Detroit Federation of Teachers union expires on Sunday. The district and union had been negotiating over pay raises and working conditions, according to Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins, the union's president.

