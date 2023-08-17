Lower Huron Metropark in Belleville touts trail extension

A trail extension is coming to a Wayne County park to improve park accessibility and visitors' experience, officials announced.

Lower Huron Metropark in Belleville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday to mark the new section for the Iron Belle Trail, officials said in a news release. It features a stroll through the stretch.

The design includes a half-mile of 10-foot-wide paved trail, a new bench, fresh signage and native tree plantings. It will connect existing paved trails and improve connectivity between routes and communities.

The project is slated to mark some of the accessibility-related goals identified in a plan the Metroparks Board of Commissioners adopted in 2017, officials said.

A pair of grants totaling $300,000 from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and $326,328 from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation helped fund the project, park officials said.

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks added an additional $154,474, and the Department of Natural Resource’s Iron Belle Trail fund provided $82,075 towards the projects engineering, officials added.

Located along the Huron River, the 1256-acre park is one of 13 the Huron-Clinton Metroparks owns and manages.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

X (formerly Twitter): @wordsbyjakkar