Dive teams search Belleville Lake for debris from Thunder over Michigan airshow plane crash

Authorities on Friday recovered parts of the plane that crashed at the end of an Ypsilanti air show last weekend and continue to search for more.

Officials said dive teams with at least 11 police agencies were searching Belleville Lake Friday.

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright said the teams were looking for pieces of the plane. He said he didn't know when the search would end.

The dive teams from the departments involved assist each other sometimes and train together, he added.

His department said in a Facebook post that the group is in the process of recovering the MiG-23 canopies and seats from the bottom of the lake.

It said they have already recovered one of the canopies and a seat. "We hope to locate the remaining canopy and seat by the end of today," the post said.

Officials posted photos of the parts they recovered.

Earlier Friday, Edward Foxworth, a spokesman for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, said the office's dive team was among those helping Van Buren Township Police's dive team in the search. The others, he said, are teams with the sheriff's office for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties as well as the Michigan State Police, Downriver Mutual Aid and the Chesterfield Township Police Department.

The plane that crashed at 4:15 p.m. Sunday was a MiG-23UB fighter plane that was performing during the 25th Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport.

Two pilots ejected from the aircraft before the crash and were rescued from Belleville Lake.

The jet crashed into unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Van Buren Township. There were no injuries, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash, but it is not yet known.

