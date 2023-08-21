Amber Alert issued for Livonia twin infants

Officials have issued an Amber Alert for twin infants who were taken from Livonia.

Michigan State Police said the alert was issued by the Livonia Police Department for endangered missing twins Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, who are 14 days old. They are African-American and police said they believe they are both only wearing diapers.

Police said the children may be with two unidentified women. The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows. The vehicle was last seen near a Quality Inn located on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

Authorities said the Jeep has Michigan license plate No. EHD1130. Anyone who sees the vehicle should not approach it.

Instead, anyone who sees the children, the two women, or the Jeep should call 911, their nearest police department or Livonia police at (734) 466-2470, Ext. 2.

