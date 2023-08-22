Detroit man acquitted in 2021 murder of 46-year-old

A Detroit man has been acquitted of the murder of another man in April 2021, according to court records.

Gabriel Toler was found not guilty by a jury Friday in Wayne County.

He was accused of fatally shooting Samuel Moran, 46, also of Detroit. Police said the shooting occurred following an argument that escalated between the two men.

Moran was found dead around 2:25 p.m. on April 3 at a home in the 5800 block of Central Avenue on Detroit's southwest side.

Toler, who was charged with first-degree murder as well as three weapons charges, was found not guilty on all counts.

kberg@detroitnews.com