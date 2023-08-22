Teamsters union files unfair labor practice charges against Detroit Medical Center

The union that represents Detroit Medical Center lab assistants and customer service representatives has filed three unfair labor practice charges against the hospital alliance, Teamsters officials announced Tuesday.

Teamsters Local 283 filed the charges "amid contentious negotiations, as Teamsters demand a fair contract and DMC refuses to bargain in good faith," the union said in a news release. The union claims DMC prompted the charges "for failing to provide requested information, denying Local 283 representatives access to the core lab and other labs to meet with members, and bad faith bargaining/surface bargaining," the release said.

“Detroit Medical Center is not only failing to offer its 150 workers a fair contract, but they are breaking the law in numerous ways to avoid bargaining with the Teamsters Union,” said Steve Hicks, president of Local 283, in the release.

“We have been in negotiations for several months and Detroit Medical Center has refused to offer serious proposals. Management has disrespected workers, directly bargained with workers, told workers they’d be replaced if they went on strike, and engaged in several other tactics that violate labor law that are further outlined in our unfair labor practice charges against them.”

DMC officials did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment.

