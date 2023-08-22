Lane closes on I-94 for first steps of historic pilot project for connected, automated cars

Belleville ― The left lane of a portion of westbound Interstate 94 was shut down Tuesday to take the first steps in building what's being hailed at the nation's first connected and automated vehicle lane.

Construction started earlier this month on a $10 million pilot project that will equip one lane of a three-mile stretch of I-94 from Belleville to Rawsonville roads with digital infrastructure, including an underground electrical conduit for CAV, or connected and automated cars.

A continuous lane closure is expected to remain in place until late November to install a temporary barrier wall for shoulder widening and resurfacing. During the initial week ending Saturday, both left and center lanes of westbound I-94 will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The $10 million CAV project was unveiled in 2020 as a way to reduce congestion and improve safety and accessibility.

MDOT is partnering with Cavnue, a Washington, D.C.-based technology firm that develops and integrates technologies for roadways.

Eventually, state officials hope the project will connect Detroit and Ann Arbor along with "key communities and destinations" along Michigan Avenue and Interstate 94 in Wayne County and Washtenaw County with an infrastructure that allows for a mix of connected and autonomous vehicles, traditional transit vehicles, shared mobility, and freight and personal vehicles.

laguilar@detroitnews.com