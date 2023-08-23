Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Allen Park, police say

Allen Park — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train early Wednesday, police said.

Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan said authorities received a call just after 10 a.m. reporting a dead person on the railroad tracks.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the unidentified person died in "an apparent suicide," Egan told reporters on the scene.

"At this point, we're not releasing any information because notifications (to family) haven't been made yet. So, we're asking for privacy for the family and patience while we process this scene and have the Wayne County Medical Examiner remove the body," the chief said.

With the train stopped, Egan said there is no threat to the public. He did not release who initially reported the death.

The chief said the train's conductor was "like you can imagine ... these things happen, but you're never prepared for it. We're going to make sure that the train company as well as our officers, our first responders and our dispatchers receive the treatment they need. Unfortunately, these things happen all too often."

Other details were not immediately available.

Multiple police agencies and emergency crews were on the scene.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

X (formerly Twitter): @wordsbyjakkar