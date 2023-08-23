Starting an anti-pollution project at BASF Wyandotte site set to take 4 years, EPA says

A Wyandotte chemical manufacturing plant has installed a treatment system to reduce the amount of polluted groundwater flowing from its property into the Detroit River, but it could take four years for construction to begin on a project to prevent all of the mercury, benzene, PFAS and other pollutants from reaching the waterway.

BASF Corp. started operating a pump-and-treat system on its North Works facility Biddle Avenue facility on July 7 to address some of the pollution, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hydrogeologist Valerie Voisin said during a Wednesday virtual public information session.

The company also is designing a comprehensive measure that includes building a firm barrier between the site and the river and treating all of the groundwater at an onsite treatment plant. Construction could start in 2027, Voisin said.

She acknowledged that the cleanup is taking longer than the community would like and said the "EPA's ultimate goal is to ensure that the comprehensive groundwater interim measure prevents all the discharge to the Detroit River."

The 230-acre BASF North Works facility is home to one of the most complex environmental cleanup projects in the Great Lakes region.

It was marshland before it was drained and filled with chemical waste in the 1880s. It has been an industrial and manufacturing site ever since. Groundwater flows through that contaminated fill material and into the Detroit River just upstream of Wyandotte's drinking water intake system.

The fill dirt is what makes the site complex and cleanup lengthy, said Ed Nam, EPA director of land, chemicals and redevelopment division for Region 5. In the 1990s, investigators thought the pollution was coming from activities happening on the site at the time. They eventually learned that the pollution was widespread because of the contaminated fill.

"It took us quite some time to realize through a site investigation that, as we learned about the whole site, the extent of contamination was even further spread out across the site than we had originally known because it was in the fill material," Nam said.

BASF is conducting cleanup on the site under the direction of the EPA, which oversees the facility through the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and a corrective action process. It will cost "many, many millions of dollars at the end of the day," Nam said.

Company representatives could not immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.

The interim pump-and-treat system treats 9 gallons of groundwater per minute to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Before the system was installed, the site released an average of 35 gallons per minute of polluted groundwater. That means polluted groundwater continues to flow into the river, although Nam said they placed the pump-and-treat system to address portions of the site investigators believe are most polluted.

"Even though we are pumping and treating a quarter of the groundwater leaving the site, we're concentrating it on the parts we believe the contaminants are concentrated as well," he said.

The BASF site is contaminated with pollutants including mercury and other heavy metals, benzene and other volatile organic compounds, cyanide and PFAS. It has been under a consent decree with the state of Michigan since 1985 and an EPA consent order since 1994 that requires BASF to prevent discharge of contaminated groundwater to the Detroit River.

Wednesday's meeting felt like "déjà vu" to Detroit Riverkeeper Robert Burns, who said the parties failed to follow through on their cleanup plans from the original order.

"We've already seen this, and as you mentioned there's no force to get this done," Burns said. "It's a working agreement, which is fine. I guess our concern is what is going to differentiate what you're doing now to what you proposed in the initial consent order and everything in between?"

The company is in compliance with its consent order and working with the EPA, RCRA corrective action manager Shilpa Patel said. The agency could pursue penalties if it determines BASF violates the order.

PFAS adds to slew of concerns

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy asked BASF to investigate the property for PFAS as part of the department's statewide PFAS monitoring program. PFAS substances, primarily PFOS, were first detected flowing from an outfall into the Detroit River in 2018, according to an EGLE site history page.

EGLE issued BASF a violation notice as a result, which required additional investigation and the identification of the source of the pollution. The company determined previous use of fire-fighting foam was to blame.

Wyandotte drinking water samples showed detectable levels of PFOS and PFHxS in 2019, but have not appeared at detectable levels since.

BASF and EGLE took groundwater samples at the facility in the summer of 2020. They discovered PFOS, PFOA and PFHxS in the groundwater and near three extraction well fields, with results as high as 8,070 parts per trillion of PFOS, 73 ppt of PFOA and 762 ppt of PFHxS. In 2019, the EPA set a preliminary remediation goal of 70 ppt for PFOA and PFOS.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy voiced concerns about the site last year after sampling results taken in 2021 showed water polluted with PFAS, mercury and other contaminants was venting into the river at alarming rates.

The mix of pollutants releasing into the river is a concern for public health, said Erma Leaphart, a Sierra Club conservation organizer. She encouraged EGLE and EPA to study the impact the concoction has had on nearby residents.

"Even if the levels of one may not rise to the level of concern, you've got the potential for cumulative impact, just like when you take multiple medicines and they're contraindicated," she said. "To me (that) would suggest we'd want to air on the side of caution and do some kind of a health assessment."

The Detroit River is listed as an Area of Concern in the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement signed by the U.S. and Canada. The countries agreed the river is significantly impaired because of human activities. Contaminated sediment is one of the problems that earned the river its designation, but EPA projects to remove contaminated sediment have been delayed because of the ongoing pollution at BASF, Nam said.

"We do not intend to initiate that dredging process until we have some assurance there's no more contamination leaving these sites," he said. "We want to make sure that when we do that dredging process that some of these sites are at a certain point in their cleanup."

ckthompson@detroitnews.com