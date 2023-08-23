Invasive, 'destructive' beetle found in baggage at Detroit Metro Airport

Remains of an invasive beetle from South Asia were found in an unaccompanied international baggage in June at Detroit Metro Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Parts of a Khapra beetle were found during a routine X-ray screening of baggage upon re-entry into the U.S., official said in a statement Tuesday.

Screenings showed a bag of rice that originated in India contained the remains, which were later identified by officials from Customs and Borer Protection and U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the release.

"Khapra beetles are not native to the U.S. and its introduction could have dire economic consequences," said Robert Larkin, area port director for DTW.

Native to South Asia, the Khapra beetle, is one of the world’s most destructive pests of stored grain products and seeds and have long-term and costly control and eradication efforts, according to the agriculture department.

The pests can survive without food for long periods, requires little moisture, hides in tiny cracks and crevices, and is relatively resistant to many insecticides and fumigants, the agency added.

"Many agriculture products are prohibited entry into the United States from certain countries because they may carry plant pests and foreign animal diseases," officials said.

To avoid penalties such as seizures and arrests, travelers are encouraged to learn more about current regulations before attempting to bring certain items into the U.S.

"We take the threat of such an infestation very seriously and our agriculture specialists work diligently to prevent it," Larkin said.

