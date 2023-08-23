Romulus man charged with killing Eastern Market CEO's wife, injuring CEO while intoxicated

A Romulus man has been charged with driving while intoxicated, injuring the CEO of Eastern Market and killing his wife, according to prosecutors.

Jacob Thomas Mraulak, 28, allegedly was driving while intoxicated against traffic on East Lafayette Street just before 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18 when he drove onto the sidewalk, striking both Dan Carmody, 68, and his wife, Vivian Carmody, also 68.

The Carmodys were walking to dinner when Mraulak struck them. Vivian Carmody died from her injuries, according to police.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Mraulak likely suffered an overdose while the van was in motion. He was passed out when police arrived. He was given Narcan and was taken to the hospital.

"The suspect was both intoxicated with narcotics and alcohol," White said. "He went through what appears to be a possible overdose as he was driving when he lost control of the vehicle ... it went over the median and struck the Carmodys, then he hit a tree."

Mraulak is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and reckless driving causing serious injury.

“This is a harsh fact: Every time you get behind the wheel of a car, you should be acutely aware that you are potentially driving an instrumentality of death," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "Traffic accidents happen. There is no denying that. Criminal traffic tragedies do not just happen. There is a reason for them, and criminal consequences attach including, possibly, a loss of freedom. Our hearts go out to Mr. Carmody and his family at this very difficult time."

White said the Carmodys have six children together. Dan Carmody is expected to physically recover from his injuries.

"... As you can imagine, emotionally he'll probably never recover, losing his business partner and his friend," White said.

Vivian Carmody worked for Carmody Consulting for 13 years as partner and brand strategist, according to her LinkedIn. She also was the executive director of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority from February 2017 to August 2019 and executive director of Main Street Franklin from July 2010 to September 2013.

President Katy Trudeau said in a news release that she will serve as CEO while Carmody recovers.

"The Eastern Market family is deeply sorry for the Carmody family and will give our full support to Dan and his family through this incredibly sad and difficult time," Trudeau said in the release.

kberg@detroitnews.com