Wayne County employees charged with stealing more than $4,000 in county funds

Two former Wayne County Roads Division employees were charged with stealing more than $4,000 in county funds, according to Wayne County prosecutors.

Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, and Jazmine Bass, 32, of Westland, were charged in 34th District Court in Romulus, but Gunn has already pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing more than $1.7 million from the county in a scheme that involved buying and liquidating generators and other power equipment.

Gunn allegedly sent county workers being paid overtime to take county-owned building materials to build out Bass' store, Romulus Nutrition. Gunn was Bass' supervisor when she worked in the Wayne County Roads Division in the bridges department.

They were each charged with one count of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000.

"Public servants dedicate their lives working hard to serve the public. The defendants in this case betrayed public trust by allegedly stealing for personal gain. Hopefully this case will send a message that this conduct will never be accepted in Wayne County," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office began investigating in March 2022 after the Office of the Wayne County Executive sent an anonymous tip letter about the misuse of taxpayer dollars in the roads division. They requested an investigation, which led to the charges against Bass and Gunn.

"Our continued cooperation and partnership with the Prosecutor's office, emphasizes my commitment to upholding the values of transparency, accountability, and integrity in our government. Corruption erodes the trust that our constituents place in us, and I stand firmly against any actions that compromise the well-being of our community," Executive Warren Evans said in a statement.

For his federal case, Gunn faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Gunn pleaded guilty in January to soliciting Wayne County vendors to purchase generators and other power equipment from local retailers on behalf of the county. He instructed the vendors to falsify the invoices they submitted to the county, which would ultimately be paid for with taxpayer money. Gibson, Gunn and others would then sell the generators and power equipment for a personal profit.

John Gibson, who also worked in the roads division, was charged federally in connection with the same scheme as Gunn. He pleaded guilty in July to theft from a federally funded program. He faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

kberg@detroitnews.com