Prosecutors say woman befriended mom to steal Livonia twins

A 23-year-old Detroit woman allegedly befriended the Livonia mom of 14-day old twins while intending to steal the boys from their mother, according to Wayne County prosecutors.

The woman, Shantell Re-Azia Jones, along with Curtis Lee Slay, 18, and Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, have been charged with kidnapping the twins Sunday from a hotel in the 30370 block of Plymouth Road in Livonia, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The twins' disappearance resulted in an Amber Alert that was active until someone turned the boys, Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, in to the Detroit Police Department Monday morning. They were unharmed.

Livonia Police Capt. Gregory Yon said Monday the children's mother phoned police at 10:10 p.m. Sunday to report that her two children were missing. He said that police immediately issued an Amber Alert, although the alert did not go out until nearly 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Jones, Chandler and Slay allegedly kidnapped the twins from the Livonia hotel when their 30-year-old mother left the room briefly. Jones allegedly befriended the mom to steal the twins and Chandler and Slay aided her. A charging decision for a juvenile who may have also assisted is being reviewed, according to prosecutors.

Jones, Chandler and Slay were charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and three counts of larceny.

They are expected to be arraigned today in 16th District Court.

“It is hard to imagine a worse scenario for a new mother," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "The evidence in this case will show that these defendants engaged in a scheme to dupe the mother of these barely two-week-old babies. They allegedly promised her some much-needed assistance to gain access to her children with the express intent on stealing them."

