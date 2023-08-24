Dozens of flights at Detroit Metro Airport canceled due to flooded roadways

Dozens of departing and arriving flights at Detroit Metro Airport were canceled Thursday when roads leading to the McNamara terminal were blocked by flood waters from torrential morning rainfall.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at least 110 flights scheduled to arrive at Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday had been canceled and another 45 departing flights were also canceled, according to the airport's online tracking system.

The cancellations upended travel plans for Detroit-bound travelers in New York, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Delta's Minneapolis hub, to name a few.

Incoming flights scheduled to arrive as late as 9:15 p.m. were canceled, while 68 other planes headed to Detroit Metro were listed as delayed in other airports across the country.

Departing Delta flights scheduled to leave as late as 3:35 p.m. for Lansing were canceled.

The Wayne County Airport Authority, which runs Detroit Metro, said mid-day Thursday that partial access has been restored to the McNamara terminal, the hub for Delta Airlines.

"The traveling public can access McNamara from Eureka Road via the south tunnel. The north tunnel remains closed," the airport said on a the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The delays and cancellations caused headaches from Michigan residents with plans to travel back to the state.

Aaron Kall, the head of the University of Michigan's debate program, was stranded in Milwaukee on Thursday after attending the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night, where he offered analysis to reporters on the candidates' performance.

His late morning flight across Lake Michigan and the Lower Peninsula was canceled due to the flooding, Kall said.

Kall is a frequent Delta flier, traveling the country to attend presidential debates during campaign season.

“It’s been a crazy weather situation all summer and this is a fitting end to it,” Kall said.