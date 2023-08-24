Flooding strands cars in western Wayne County, makes some streets impassable

Kara Berg, Charles E. Ramirez and Jakkar Aimery

The Detroit News

Canton ― Flooded parking lots, streets and driveways stretched across part of Wayne County Thursday afternoon after up to seven inches of rain doused the region overnight.

Western Wayne County was especially hard hit. In Canton Township, several roadways and subdivision streets were completely flooded Thursday, submerging cars.

An aerial image of an apartment complex on Ford Road showed the entire parking lot covered in brown water. Some cars looked like they'd just been abandoned.

Plymouth and Plymouth Township police said they had several roads flooded as well, making them impassable.

“There was a significant amount of rain in a short period of time and the storm drains are struggling to keep up,” Plymouth police posted on Facebook.

Gibraltar police also said they are seeing high water levels in most of the city, with intersections flooded too deep for cars to pass.

In Van Buren Township, officials warned of severe flooding on multiple roads. Multiple cars were abandoned in the road and won’t be towed until the water recedes. They cautioned people to not enter the water over the roadways.

Garden City Police said there is a flood warning until 8 p.m. Friday. Early Thursday, the stage was nearly 8 feet. The Rouge River was expected to rise above flood stage later Thursday to a crest of 12.5 feet after midnight, according to police.

Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, said most areas in Metro Detroit received between 1-3 inches of rain by Thursday, while others in the western part of the region saw more than 7 inches Wednesday nigh

