Avoid these Metro Detroit roads, rivers due to flooding, contaminants: officials

Government officials were warning residents Friday to stay away from certain areas in Metro Detroit because of flooding that closed freeways and roads or surging water levels that had been contaminated.

A number of roads across southeast Michigan were closed Friday due to flooding caused by the storms' heavy rainfall.

In Oakland County, the interchanges between I-75 and I-696 in both directions were closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. By 2:45 p.m., state officials said the westbound ramp from I-696 to I-75 had reopened.

In Wayne County, I-94 was closed in both directions due to flooding in Harper Woods, city officials said. By 2:45 p.m., westbound I-94 after 8 Mile had been cleared and reopened, according to MDOT.

Similarly, the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 at Cecil were reopened after flooding was cleared.

Flooding shuttered both the north and southbound lanes of I-275 at I-94, with the ramp from northbound I-275 to westbound I-94 also closed. Similarly, the ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound I-275 was closed due to flooding.

“The most important thing you can do to stay safe during a flood is to avoid entering flood waters. Most flooding deaths occur in the car, and drivers should never attempt to navigate flooded roadways," U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, said in a Friday statement.

"Standing water and flood waters can contain hazards including dangerous objects, downed power lines and toxic waste that pose a health threat to humans and pets."

Elsewhere in Wayne County, officials are warning residents not to touch the currents of the lower portion of the Rouge River from now through the weekend because it is contaminated from partially treated wastewater being discharged into the river. They also said pets should be kept away from the water.

"Contact with the river may pose serious health risks in the coming days," according to a county news release.

The river is 4-6 feet above the bank and moving quickly, even though it is receding, officials said.

County officials also warned that residents should avoid the Huron and Detroit rivers because local municipalities were forced to discharge partially or fully untreated wastewater.

"Further considering the evolving situation, it is recommended that residents stay out of rivers and rivulets for the time being," according to a statement from Wayne County Executive Warren Evans' office.

The partially treated wastewater may have contaminants that might result gastrointestinal illnesses, skin infections, and other waterborne diseases if people touch the water, authorities said.

At least five roads in Chesterfield Township are closed due to flooding, officials said.

