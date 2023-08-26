'That storm really did a number': Metro Detroiters start cleanup after tornadoes blitz region

Canton Township — Response and recovery efforts were underway in communities across southeast Michigan, two days after seven confirmed tornadoes blitzed across five of the state's counties on Thursday night.

The twisters, confirmed by the National Weather Service, wreaked destruction to homes, trees and electric infrastructure, leading to two deaths.

Producing winds speeds of 86-110 mph, an EF0 tornado touched down northwest of the Pheasant Run Golf Course near Cherry Hill Road and South Beck Road in Canton Township. The twister tracked southeast across Summit Parkway and Canton Circle Road, uprooting and downing dozens of trees in its path just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

Bob Luttrell, the golf course's pro shop supervisor, said although the property experienced some flooding, the shop and the fairways were nearly untouched, with the exception of a pair of toppled trees near the first and ninth holes.

"I'm not sure if I would call it damage — the grass looks horrible right now, but it will come back," Luttrell told The Detroit News early Saturday. "(The tornado) didn't damage the club house at all; we were actually pretty lucky."

Less than a mile east, the township's recreational center was in the twister's path of destruction, prematurely closing some of its amenities for the season while indefinitely shutting down others near the 95,000-square-foot community facility.

"I'm so grateful that the building itself isn't damaged and there were no injuries, but its going to take (Canton Township) so long to recover from this," said Makenzie Rice, member services coordinator at Summit in the Park. "I was driving down Summit Parkway Friday morning ... in my five years here, I've never seen anything like this. That storm really did a number."

Rice said maintenance workers were in the building Thursday, positioned in an area away from glass. Still, the storm's raging winds ripped through a roof access entrance, leaving the workers terrified but unharmed, she said.

Toppling the park's benches and tables and pulverizing its pavilions, the tornado prompted the center to close the outdoor area indefinitely. The facility's outdoor splash pad, which features sprinkler-style water spouts and sail canopies, were also damaged, rushing the center to close it for the season prematurely, Rice said. The sail canopies were recently installed in May, she added.

Around the same time in Van Buren Township, the weather service confirmed an EF1 twister touched down about two miles west of Belleville at Wagner's Homestead Farm, south of West Huron Drive and Belleville Lake, generating speeds of up to 90 mph. The tornado moved southeast, crossing Elwell Road near Belmont Drive, and headed toward the Mobile Manor Trailer Park off Sumpter Road, the agency added.

Along Sumpter Road in Belleville, uprooted trees, flooded yards and shattered remains of privacy fences could be seen in wake of the tornado's wrath.

John Rafalski of Belleville said he didn't think anything of the storm's thunder and lightening Thursday night. Waking up to a pair of toppled, uprooted trees that once flanked either side of his unscathed home left him speechless.

"'Wow' — that's all I could think of; that's all I could say," Rafalski said. "My sister said if the winds had blown in another direction, the trees could've destroyed my home; I thank God for that."

Rafalski, 86, whose backyard was filled with more than six inches of standing water, said his father built the home one year after he was born. He said the plunged cedar trees in the front yard were probably planted by his mother, adding "they've always been here, and we've never had anything like this."

Residents in Mobile Manor Trailer Park said the storm produced terror, snapping several trees in woodsy areas and plummeting a tree into a home in the park, but no injuries were reported, according to neighbors.

Neighbors said a destroyed trailer home was occupied by three people. They said a resident had just left a bedroom when a tree tumbled into the home, "just missing her."

Meanwhile, as of 7 p.m. Saturday, DTE Energy reported 95,444 of its electricity customers were without power. Consumers Energy reported about 91,245 of its customers were in the dark. Both utilities said they have crews working to restore service.

DTE estimated that 80% of its customers affected by the storm would have power restored on Saturday. Consumers Energy said it had many crews involved in restoration efforts, including some from Kentucky, Alabama and Pennsylvania slated to arrive in Michigan, the utility said.

