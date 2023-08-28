16-year-old girl charged in kidnapping of twin boys from Livonia hotel

A 16-year-old girl is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the kidnapping of 14-day-old twin boys from a Livonia hotel, Wayne County prosecutors said Monday.

Three others — Curtis Lee Slay, 18; Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19; and Shantell Re-Azia Jones, 23 — were charged last week in connection with the kidnapping, which resulted in an Amber Alert being issued for the boys Aug. 21. The boys were turned in to the Detroit Police Department, unharmed, less than 12 hours after they were taken from Livonia.

Jones allegedly befriended the 30-year-old Detroit mother and promised her some needed help while intending to steal the babies, according to prosecutors. Slay, Chandler and now a 16-year-old girl allegedly aided her in kidnapping the babies.

All four are charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and three counts of larceny in a building.

The 16-year-old is charged as a juvenile and isn't named by the prosecutors in a press release. The Detroit News is not identifying the female suspect because it has a general policy of not identifying minors accused of crimes. But the teen is adult designated, so if she is convicted, the judge can choose to either sentence her as a juvenile, an adult or create a blended sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if she is not rehabilitated.

“It is hard to imagine a worse scenario for a new mother," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a Monday statement. "The evidence in this case will show that these defendants engaged in a scheme to dupe the mother of these barely two-week-old babies. They allegedly promised her some much-needed assistance to gain access to her children with the express intent on stealing them."

