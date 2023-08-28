Man charged with killing passenger, injuring 3 others during pursuit with Dearborn police

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash during a pursuit with Dearborn police that left three of his passengers injured and one dead, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office.

Dearborn police tried to stop Marlon Desean Davis, 21, just before 11 p.m. Aug. 23 when they allegedly saw him driving at a high rate of speed around Oakman Boulevard and South Morrow Circle in Dearborn, according to a press release from Wayne County prosecutors.

Davis fled from officers and ultimately struck two police vehicles before losing control of his car and crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Ford Road, according to the press release.

Aisia Robinson, 22, died of injuries sustained in the crash. A 21-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl also were injured in the crash.

Davis was charged with first-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death, operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license causing death, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm. The fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death and operating with a suspended, revoked of denied license causing death charges each carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Davis was arraigned over the weekend and was given $1 million cash or surety bond.

