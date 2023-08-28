Man dead, 3 hurt in Wayne County rollover crash

A rollover crash Sunday in Wayne County left one person dead and three others injured, Michigan State Police said.

A driver lost control going eastbound on I-94 around 7:20 p.m. Sunday near a rest area in Van Buren Township, according to a post on X from the MSP Second District.

The vehicle, which carried five people, rolled over, state police wrote.

Police said none of the occupants wore seatbelts. Witnesses said one of the occupants was standing up in the sunroof before the crash.

A 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti was pronounced dead on the scene. A 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition. A 20-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

“We had several preventable crashes this weekend where someone lost their lives due to the drivers risky driving behavior," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District. "Make sure you drive the speed limit, wear your seatbelt and pay attention to what is going on around you."

