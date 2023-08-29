Dearborn mayor vows 'appropriate course of action' after fire chief incident

Dearborn officials are vowing to take the "appropriate course" of action after an incident involving the city's fire chief, the mayor said Tuesday.

The city did not detail what led to the situation involving Joseph Murray, the chief of the Dearborn Fire Department.

"Earlier this morning, the administration was notified of an incident involving our fire chief," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in a statement Tuesday. "We are taking this matter seriously. As facts become known, we will take the appropriate course of action."

Dearborn Fire Department officials could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning.

WXYZ-TV (Ch. 7) reported Murray was taken into custody around 3 a.m. after being pulled over near Telegraph Road and Dartmouth Street in Dearborn Heights for allegedly going 15 mph over the speed limit and "weaving" in the road.

The chief allegedly refused a breathalyzer during the traffic stop and was taken to the hospital for his blood to be drawn, Fox 2 reported.

Dearborn Heights police representatives did not immediately respond to multiple calls Tuesday seeking details on the incident.

A native of Chicago, Murray become a firefighter in 2001. He joined Dearborn Fire Department in 2004 and was later appointed as fire chief in 2012, according to the city's website.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

X (formerly Twitter): @wordsbyjakkar