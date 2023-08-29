Wayne County, local officials go door-to-door to assess damage from storms

Canton Township ― County and local officials are going to door-to-door in several Wayne County communities to assess damage caused by last week's storms to help determine available resources.

Officials are knocking on doors in several Downriver communities, including Brownstown Township, Flat Rock, Gibraltar and Rockwood, all of which were particularly hard hit by storms Wednesday and Thursday. Canton Township officials started their campaign Monday. County and local officials also are spreading the word through social media, urging residents to fill out an online form.

The assessments, which include a short survey, will help officials determine the extent of damage and what type of government resources might be available to residents and municipalities. Wayne County, which declared a state of emergency late last week in the storms' aftermath, is handling the assessments, and the information will be provided to the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the Michigan State Police, according to Wayne County.

"We received an unprecedented, extraordinary amount of rain in a short period of time and it overwhelmed the system," said Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak. "Our region is not experiencing 100 year storms anymore as climate is changing and precipitation has increased over the last 50 to 60 years ― we are now experiencing these extraordinary events every year."

It's not yet known how long it will take to finish the assessments, with many municipalities reporting widespread basement flooding in homes and downed trees, among other issues, various community officials said. The surveys are separate from information and forms residents may have to fill out for their private insurance coverage.

Seven confirmed tornadoes tore across five Michigan counties Thursday, including parts of Wayne, damaging homes, trees and electric infrastructure and leading to two deaths. Beyond the tornadoes, up to seven inches of rain fell in some areas of Wayne County on Wednesday, which led to extensive flooding.

"Our system cannot absorb 5 to 7 inches of water in a short period of time and the water had no place to go, as the creeks had overflowed, and we experienced storm water backing up into streets and some basements," said Graham-Hudak.

By Monday, Graham-Hudak along with other township personnel, elected officials, and Michigan State Police, had canvassed more than 100 homes and businesses. It may take up to a week to finish the canvassing, Graham-Hudak said.

Brownstown Charter Township Manager Brian Peters said the floods have receded and a majority of residences that had outages now have power again.

"So now really, it's about providing resources for cleanup; helping direct people to what resources are available to them" Peters said.

