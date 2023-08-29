Judge dismisses lawsuit to ban cellphone tower atop Wyandotte school

A Wayne County Circuit Court judge ruled against a group of Wyandotte parents attempting to sue T-Mobile and the Wyandotte school district over a 5G cellphone tower atop Washington Elementary School.

Judge Adel Harb granted T-Mobile and the school district's motion to dismiss the case in a ruling issued late Tuesday. Harb's order also lifted the temporary injunction that kept the cellphone tower inactive.

Harb, in his ruling said, the district officials "were certainly within their course of employment, within their perceived scope of authority, occurred in connection with a governmental function and did not amount to gross negligence."

The phone tower has never been activated after Wyandotte residents began to protest and then filed a lawsuit earlier this year that argued adverse health effects could come from radio frequency waves emanating from the tower. The tower would emit frequencies that are below the maximum level allowed by the Federal Communication Commission, according to T-Mobile attorneys and school district officials.

"Plaintiff's do not have standing because they have not suffered harm," Harb found. Further, "speculative harm" that the tower could cause future health issues "cannot be grounds for a claim of damages."

T-Mobile and school district officials could not be reached Tuesday night.

New York-based attorney Robert Berg, who, with ?Wyandotte attorney Josh Castmore, is representing parents in the case, called the ruling "puzzling."

"This was strictly a commercial decision by the district. It was not in pursuit of any educational purpose," Berg said. "Kids in elementary school are not using wireless cellphones for an educational purpose. So, really a money grab by the school district, particularly stupid money grab because for $1,000 bucks a month, they're radiating all these young schoolkids and the teachers and the staff in the school. An awful deal by completely irresponsible school board members and school administration, and it's just horrific deal and totally irresponsible."

Berg said they plan to appeal the decision.

"With respect to T-Mobile decision, the judge granted us a preliminary injunction a month ago and that was subjected to a much much more stringent legal standard than the motion to dismiss standard, which he now granted in the order that was released Tuesday," Berg said. "And there's no explanation for why he did a complete flip. We don't want those towers to start transmitting so we're going to take whatever steps necessary to prevent that."

The placement of the tower stirred controversy since February when parents in the Downriver community began claiming that radio frequency emissions may pose a health risk to schoolchildren. Parents pulled their children out of school, disrupted school board meetings and marched in protest over the tower through the spring.

The parents contend the FCC's regulations on cell tower radio frequency emissions said outdated. The district said it is bound by a lease agreement with T-Mobile that was approved and signed by the school board in 2018.

The parents are not alone in their skepticism. They have relied on some academics who contend more research is needed. U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar and several state senators also have expressed support for the parents.

