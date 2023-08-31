Man accused of robbing Livonia bank Tuesday, fleeing in car with 4-year-old

A Metro Detroit man is accused of robbing a Livonia bank this week before being caught with his 4-year-old son in his car, according to federal court documents.

William Isaiah-Dvon Davis, 28, allegedly robbed a Comerica Bank branch on Five Mile Road near Merriman at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint the FBI file in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

He is also accused of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery charge and up to five years for the gun charge.

FBI officials said in the complaint that Livonia police were called to the bank Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery.

It said police investigated and spoke to bank employees who told them a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood on, sunglasses and a mask entered the business and announced he was robbing it. He also pointed a handgun at them, charged the weapon and demanded money, the workers told police.

The suspect took more than $2,000 and left. A bank employee saw the suspect get into a black Chevrolet Blazer then drive away, the complaint said.

Detectives reviewed the bank's security video. It showed the robbery suspect's sweatshirt had white letters on the chest, on the right from the shoulder to the abdomen and on the left sleeve. The letters read "3525" on the chest and “DETROIT” on the shoulder to the abdomen.

The footage also showed the suspect was carrying a striped bag in his left hand and a gun in his right. FBI officials said police immediately began searching the area for the suspect.

About three minutes after police received the call about the robbery, an officer on patrol saw a black Chevrolet Blazer traveling on Lyndon Street near Hubbard. According to the complaint, the officer watched the SUV turn south on Farmington Road then west into a church's parking lot north of Schoolcraft.

Police approached to contact the vehicle's driver. Officers found a man, later identified as Davis, standing next to the vehicle, which was parked near garbage dumpsters.

They asked the man what he was doing in the area; he answered he was from Canton and taking his 4-year-old son — who was seated in the vehicle's back seat — to the park, the complaint said.

Police told the FBI they detained the man because he appeared unsure of his answer and his vehicle matched the description of the one the bank robbery suspect used to get away.

They searched the vehicle and found a black and pink striped bag under the front passenger seat. Officers opened the bag and found more than $2,000 in cash with a Comerica Bank band around it.

Investigators also found a 9 mm Ruger with three rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Detectives later discovered the gun is registered to Davis.

Authorities arrested Davis and later turned the boy over to his mother, the affidavit said.

It also said that Davis admitted to his involvement in the robbery during an interview with police.

