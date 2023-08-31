Pain from unsolved Inkster fatal shooting still felt four years later

Inkster — Four years after Anthony "Nick" Jones was gunned down while reportedly looking for a house to purchase, his cousin was so overcome with grief she was unable to participate in a Thursday press conference about the Aug. 31, 2021 unsolved homicide.

Prior to the scheduled event, the woman approached the podium, which was set up a few feet from the shooting scene, carrying red and white balloons in one hand, with a small white dog in the crook of her other arm. The woman handed the balloons to her father, turned away in tears and shambled back to her vehicle.

"That's my daughter," said the victim's uncle, Larry Spencer. "She just couldn't do it. It's too much."

Spencer took over as family spokesperson during the Crime Stoppers of Michigan press briefing on Lehigh Street near the spot where Jones, a 54-year-old photographer, cameraman and house-flipper, was fatally shot a block from his house.

Spencer asked for anyone with information about the killing to call Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $2,500 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

"Unless you've actually been where we are at this moment, and have experienced a loved one taken away from you, you have no idea the wear and tear it takes on the family, day in and day out," Spencer said. "At some point each day, there's Nick."

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw said Thursday the case remains open but added there are "no investigative leads."

The killing happened at about 12:45 on a Saturday afternoon, Crime Stoppers spokesman George Williams said.

"Anthony was driving through the neighborhood in a red Saturn searching for a house that he might purchase," Williams said. "Anthony stopped and was approached by an unknown gunman, and was shot to death."

The gunman headed west on Lehigh driving a red vehicle, Williams said.

Jones was a professional cameraman who filmed weddings and other events, his uncle said. He also purchased homes, fixed them up and sold them, and was reportedly scouting property to buy when he was killed.

"Nick was a fun-loving guy," Spencer said of his nephew. "He worked diligently for his church (Pentecostal Temple in Inkster), in the youth division, training young people who were interested in learning the camera ... he was a caring, giving person ... he loved his Lord — he talked about his Lord day in and day out.

"We have had zero information that could help us," Spencer said. "The family is hurting more so now than ever before. We're hopeful that someone will view this and act accordingly. If it's going to be solved, it's going to be solved by the citizens as well as law enforcement."

At the end of Thursday's press conference, Spencer and a few friends released red and white balloons in Jones' memory, while his cousin, who'd brought the balloons, watched from her vehicle.

