2 wounded in Belleville shooting Thursday

A man and a woman are recovering after being shot Thursday night in Belleville, police said.

Both are in stable condition at a hospital as of noon Friday, acting police Chief Kristin Faull said in a statement. Earlier in the day, police said the man was in critical condition but stable and the woman was in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, Van Buren Township police dispatch informed Belleville police officers at about 11 p.m. Thursday that a possibly stolen vehicle was heading into their city.

A Belleville police officer who had made his way to where the vehicle was spotted it as traveling on Main Street. He reported the vehicle was erratic, the chief said.

Belleville officers began a pursuit and followed the vehicle on to Belleville Road then toward Interstate 94. Officials said the suspect vehicle entered the eastbound lanes where Van Buren Township police joined the chase.

During the pursuit, dispatchers informed Belleville officers that shots had been fired on Main Street and two people had been wounded. They also told them bystanders were helping the victims.

Faull said the investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing more details.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez