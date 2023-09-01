Judge dismisses felonious assault charges against former Dearborn Heights cop

Dearborn Heights ― Felonious assault charges have been dismissed against a former Dearborn Heights police officer who allegedly took out a knife and said he could cut off a coworker's beard with it.

Dearborn Heights District Court Judge Mark Plawecki dismissed the charges Wednesday against Paul Graf after a preliminary exam, saying that while Graf's coworker may have feared an assault, a reasonable person would not have.

The alleged assault occurred in December 2021. The victim was Graf's 23-year-old coworker, a fellow police officer.

Graf, who allegedly took out his knife and said he cut his coworker's beard two times, was charged in July. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in July that felonious assault charges do not require physical injury.

Graf was fired by the Dearborn Heights police department in April 2022, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. In March 2022, Graf was a school resource officer in Dearborn Heights, according to the department's Facebook page.

Miller said the prosecutor's office plans to appeal the ruling.

