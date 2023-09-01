Police probe deaths of man, woman found in Westland home

Police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found this week in a Westland home, officials said.

Robert Wilkie, the city's deputy police chief, said officers discovered their bodies at about 2 p.m. Thursday in a home in the 2000 block of South Venoy Road during a welfare check.

He said police received a request for the check after the man and woman had not been seen for two days.

Officers who arrived at the home suspected the two may have been in distress and entered the house, authorities said. Inside, police found a 57-year-old Westland woman and a 55-year-old Detroit man, they said.

Investigators said it appears the pair died from drug overdoses.

Wilkie said police are withholding the victim's names pending notification to next of kin.

He also said there is no threat to the public connected with this incident.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez