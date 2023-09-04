Son, 25, sought as suspect in slaying of mom, 64, in Inkster

Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help Monday night in locating a suspect, the son of a 64-year-old female slaying victim in Inkster, according to MSP social media posts.

State police didn't provide details of the homicide or the victim but identified Joshua Hill, 25, as a suspect.

Police say he may be driving a black 2005 Ford Escape with plate number DDG-1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape plate number BZK-999.

"If you know the whereabouts of Hill or if you see him, do not approach, and call 911. You can also call 855.MICH TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK UP," state police said.

