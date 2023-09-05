Dearborn residents hear about plan to fix flooding but ask: Who replaces losses?

Dearborn — It’s supposed to rain Thursday and that scares Linda Ratcliffe.

The Dearborn resident has lost a lot of possessions over the years from rains that caused flooding of her home. Now she’s worried about the value of the home itself.

A major storm in 2021 caused sewage to leak into her basement, a problem whose ramifications continue two years later.

She told her tale of woe during a hearing Tuesday to receive public input on how Dearborn should spend $27 million in federal money in response to the massive flooding in June 2021.

“I want to move out of Dearborn,” said Ratcliffe, who grew emotional. “I want to move somewhere where I feel safe. I don’t feel safe here.”

City officials told 11 residents attending the meeting at the Dearborn Administrative Center that the city is considering an infrastructure project that would decrease water from entering the stormwater system and mitigating stormwater runoff in the process.

The city expanded the original recommendation to add $10 million to the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program. The money would allow an additional infrastructure project at Oakwood Boulevard to help with stormwater runoff.

But residents were unclear exactly how the project would prevent their basements from flooding again with the next heavy downpour.

Anna Mastroianni asked if any of the money could be used to compensate residents who lost items in the 2021 flooding, but the city officials said the federal money was geared only toward infrastructure help.

“I’ve applied for a (FEMA) loan,” she said. “I don’t need a loan. It’s not my fault that my basement flooded.”

Mastroianni also was upset by the small attendance at the public hearing.

“Where is our mayor?” she asked. “Doesn’t this concern him? It concerns me. Come on now.”

Regina Sistrunk, a city compliance officer who co-led the meeting, said city officials have been active in working on the plan since May.

The 2021 storms overwhelmed the city storm infrastructure with widespread flooding swamping roadways and causing massive power and phone outages.

The city then proposed a disaster recovery action plan after receiving $27 million in recovery funds from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city plan also would support an environmental project at Salina Elementary School that uses a community garden for education purposes.

But residents were dubious about helping the environment when they were facing expensive personal losses.

Ratcliffe said she had to use her retirement savings to buy a new furnace after the 2021 storm.

“I can’t afford to lose my home,” she said. “I love that home. My parents built it.”

She said she lost everything in major storms in 2014 and 2021.

Now, whenever she drives near the Rouge River, she grows concerned. The water is rising, she said. She worries about water invading her home.

