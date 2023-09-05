Sister: Detroit man said if wife didn't answer phone he would 'blow her head off'

The man charged with killing his wife about an hour before their scheduled divorce hearing allegedly told his wife's sister he was going to "blow her head off" if his wife didn't answer her phone the night before their divorce hearing and told her mother, "I killed your daughter, now come and bury her," according to the woman's family.

Breon McIntosh was bound over Monday to stand trial in connection with the death of his wife, 35-year-old Andricka McIntosh.

The hearing was short, less than half an hour. Just three witnesses testified: a Detroit police officer, Andricka's sister Kanisha Williams and Andricka's mother Angela Farley.

Williams said Breon called her multiple times Aug. 3, the night before Andricka's death. She answered around 11 p.m. and said Breon told her if Andricka didn't answer the phone that "I swear on my daddy I'm gonna blow her head off."

She spoke to him again around 5 a.m. Aug. 4 and he told her he was going to eat, then lie down. Williams said she didn't speak to Breon after that.

"He sounded crazy. It didn't sound like the normal Breon," Williams said. "He was throwing threats out there. ... She wouldn't answer the phone for him so he was getting aggravated."

Breon's defense attorney, William Noakes, asked Williams several times if she and Andricka had any conversations about Andricka seeing another man. Williams said they had not.

Breon allegedly ambushed Andricka as she was leaving her home in the 6000 block of Gunston Street in Detroit for a hearing in their contentious divorce, Detroit Police Chief James White said shortly after Andricka's death.

Andricka, who was pulling out of her driveway when Breon pulled up, jumped out of her car and took off running, White said. Breon allegedly chased her down the block and shot her, White said.

"They heard the gunshots, and when they got to the scene, the suspect is standing over his wife holding the gun," White said. "The officers showed great restraint by not getting into a gunfight with him. They told him to drop the weapon, he complied and they immediately took him into custody."

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Larry King said Andricka was shot 12 times and her body was found surrounded by shell casings. One of the gunshot wounds was to her head, King said, just as Breon had allegedly threatened the night before.

After the shooting, Breon allegedly called Andricka's mother and confessed.

"He said 'I killed Andricka,'" Farley said. "He said 'I killed your daughter, now come and bury her.'"

Noakes did not fight the bindover, but told 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King that the arguments in the case were a "question of fact." Questions of fact are left for the jury to decide in circuit court.

Andricka had seven children and one adopted nephew who has special needs, Williams wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help aid her sister's children.

"Due to this unforeseen tragedy, these beautiful young children will be left to live without a mother and a father," Williams wrote. "This tragedy will change their lives forever."

kberg@detroitnews.com