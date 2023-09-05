Fire damages Van Buren Township apartments

An early morning fire Tuesday ripped through some Van Buren Township apartments at the same complex where a jet crashed during an air show last month.

Van Buren Township Fire Chief David McInally said Tuesday there were no injuries but the fire damaged at least 10 units at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments. The complex is located on Denton Road near Interstate 94 between Rawsonville and Belleville roads.

He said firefighters were called at about 5:15 a.m. in the complex's building #32. It appears the fire began in a corner apartment and spread across the roof of two units at one end of the building where fire crews were able to stop it, the chief said. There is water damage to the eight units below where the fire happened.

"We're working on hotspots right now and we'll start the investigation into the cause after that," McInally said.

On Aug. 13, a jet performing in the 25th Thunder Over Michigan airshow at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti crashed into unoccupied vehicles in the complex's parking lot.

