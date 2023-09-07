Off-duty Livonia officer injured in motorcycle crash Thursday
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A Livonia police officer was in critical condition after being involved in a motorcycle crash while off-duty, officials said Thursday.
Police and medics were called at about 10 a.m. to a location on Middlebelt Road south of Six Mile for a report of a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, they said.
They said the motorcycle's rider had been with the Livonia Police Department for 10 years. He was taken to a hospital.
Officials said the department's Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.
"Our department appreciates the kind thoughts and prayers of the community at this difficult time," they said in a statement.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez