Off-duty Livonia officer injured in motorcycle crash Thursday

A Livonia police officer was in critical condition after being involved in a motorcycle crash while off-duty, officials said Thursday.

Police and medics were called at about 10 a.m. to a location on Middlebelt Road south of Six Mile for a report of a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, they said.

They said the motorcycle's rider had been with the Livonia Police Department for 10 years. He was taken to a hospital.

Officials said the department's Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.

"Our department appreciates the kind thoughts and prayers of the community at this difficult time," they said in a statement.

